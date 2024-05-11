15-year-old boy riding bike fatally knocked down by lorry 

A 15-year-old boy who was driving a bike was fatally knocked down by a speeding lorry in Maduravoyal on Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
The victim has been identified as L. Jeevandham of Dhanalakshmi Nagar in Maduravoyal, studying Class X. On Friday morning, he was riding the two-wheeler carrying food from his house to his grandfather who is working in a supermarket.
While he was proceeding on the service road near the Maduravoyal bridge, a lorry that came from behind knocked him down. The driver of the lorry escaped from the spot.
Traffic Investigation Police, Koyamebdu recovered his body and are investigating the case. .