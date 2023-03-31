HamberMenu
15-year-old boy killed in accident near Poonamallee

March 31, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 15-year-old boy was killed after a minivan hit another van parked on the roadside along the Palanjur highway road near Poonamallee on Thursday.

In the accident, the drivers of the vans were injured and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thandalam. The Avadi Traffic Investigation wing filed a case and are investigating.

The police said R. Ajay Kumar, 15. a resident of MGR Nagar in Palanjur, was buying ice bars for his father’s shop. They had hired a van which was parked on the roadside. The minivan proceeding from Maduravoyal to Kancheepuram hit the vehicle. In the impact, Ajay Kumar was killed on the spot.

The police sent the body to Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

