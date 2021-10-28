15 tonnes of artificially ripened bananas seized

Food safety officials at the raid in Koyambedu market on Wednesday.

CHENNAI

28 October 2021 01:00 IST

They can cause digestive issues: official

The officials of the Food Safety Department on Wednesday seized 15 tonnes of artificially ripened bananas from shops at the Koyambedu fruit market.

A team led by P. Satheesh Kumar, designated officer, Food Safety Department, conducted a raid at 4 a.m. to check on the artificial ripening of bananas. The raid continued till 9 a.m.

“We found bananas ripened using chemicals, and seized 15 tonnes from 45 shops in the market. Chemicals, such as Ethephon, have been used in liquid form to ripen the fruits. This way, the bananas are ripened in two hours. Consuming fruits, ripened using chemicals, could be harmful to health and can cause digestive problems,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Kumar said they had issued notices to the 45 shops, and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each. “We have issued a stern warning to the shopkeepers to stop using such artificial methods to ripen fruits. Such malpractice should be stopped. We also held a discussion with the members of the market committee and have planned to hold a meeting with the traders on Saturday. We want to train and give ideas to ripen fruits the natural way,” he added.