15 policemen get COVID-19 daily, says Commissioner of Police

Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal inaugurated a special vaccination camp for police personnel and ministerial staff working at the office of Commissioner of Police in Vepery on Friday.  

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Friday said that at least 15 police personnel fell ill daily due to COVID-19 in the city.

He inaugurated a special camp for vaccination to police personnel and ministerial staff working at the office of Commissioner of Police in Vepery. He said police personnel have been taking all out efforts to make public adhere to COVID-19 norms and from April 8, over 6,000 cases were booked against people who were loitering without masks in public places.

The Commissioner said at least 15 police personnel in the city fell ill daily due to COVID-19. He also added that so far over 8,500 police personnel have got vaccination and efforts have been on to increase the vaccination coverage.

