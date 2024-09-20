ADVERTISEMENT

15 persons arrested in connection with BSP leader Armstrong murder detained under Goondas Act

Published - September 20, 2024 09:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai City Police have detained 15 suspects, who were arrested in connection with the murder of BSP leader K.Armstrong, under the Goondas Act so that they cannot seek bail for a year. The City Police Commissioner, A.Arun, has issued orders detaining them under the Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 5, BSP leader Armstrong was hacked to death by a gang on Venugopalaswamy Street in Perambur. The Sembium Police booked a case based on a complaint from the victim’s brother and took up investigation. Immediately after the incident, Mr. Arun took over as the new Commissioner of Police. The investigation was entrusted with the special team of police personnel. So far, at least 27 suspects, including ‘Ponnai’ Balu, brother of ‘Arcot’ Suresh, a history-sheeter and three women have been arrested. The murder was executed by the gang led by Balu and others to avenge Armstrong for his alleged involvement in the murder of ‘Arcot’ Suresh in Pattinambakkam last year.

Those detained under the Goondas Act include, K.Hariharan, 27, of Old Washermenpet, S.Malarkodi, 49, of Triplicane, K.Sathiskumar, 31, of Thirunindravur, G.Hariharan, 37, of Kadambattur, Anjalai, 51, of Pulianthoppu, B.Siva, 35, of Kamarajar Salai, T.Pradeep, 28, of Perambur, V. Mugilan, 32, N. Vijay alias Vijaykumar, 27, and Vignesh alias Appu, 27, of Kodambakkam, N. Ashwathaman, 31, of Vyasarpadi, S.Porkodi, 40, of Ranipet, L.Rajesh, 40, of Kodambakkam, Senthilkumar alias Kumara, 27, of Kodambakkam, R.Gopi, 23, of KK Nagar.

The city police had already detained 10 persons, including Ponnai Balu who was arrested immediately after the murder, under the Goondas Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US