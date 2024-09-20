GIFT a SubscriptionGift
15 persons arrested in connection with BSP leader Armstrong murder detained under Goondas Act

Published - September 20, 2024 09:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai City Police have detained 15 suspects, who were arrested in connection with the murder of BSP leader K.Armstrong, under the Goondas Act so that they cannot seek bail for a year. The City Police Commissioner, A.Arun, has issued orders detaining them under the Act.

On July 5, BSP leader Armstrong was hacked to death by a gang on Venugopalaswamy Street in Perambur. The Sembium Police booked a case based on a complaint from the victim’s brother and took up investigation. Immediately after the incident, Mr. Arun took over as the new Commissioner of Police. The investigation was entrusted with the special team of police personnel. So far, at least 27 suspects, including ‘Ponnai’ Balu, brother of ‘Arcot’ Suresh, a history-sheeter and three women have been arrested. The murder was executed by the gang led by Balu and others to avenge Armstrong for his alleged involvement in the murder of ‘Arcot’ Suresh in Pattinambakkam last year.

Those detained under the Goondas Act include, K.Hariharan, 27, of Old Washermenpet, S.Malarkodi, 49, of Triplicane, K.Sathiskumar, 31, of Thirunindravur, G.Hariharan, 37, of Kadambattur, Anjalai, 51, of Pulianthoppu, B.Siva, 35, of Kamarajar Salai, T.Pradeep, 28, of Perambur, V. Mugilan, 32, N. Vijay alias Vijaykumar, 27, and Vignesh alias Appu, 27, of Kodambakkam, N. Ashwathaman, 31, of Vyasarpadi, S.Porkodi, 40, of Ranipet, L.Rajesh, 40, of Kodambakkam, Senthilkumar alias Kumara, 27, of Kodambakkam, R.Gopi, 23, of KK Nagar.

The city police had already detained 10 persons, including Ponnai Balu who was arrested immediately after the murder, under the Goondas Act.

