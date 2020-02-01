15 offenders convicted in Ayanavaram sexual assault case

A Special Court for the trial of cases under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act in Chennai has convicted 15 offenders in the Ayanavaram sexual assault case. One of the accused was let off, while another had died during the trial period.

In July 2018, 17 offenders were arrested by the All Women Police Station, Ayanavaram, for allegedly committing aggravated sexual assault on an 11-year-old girl with a hearing impairment, in an apartment complex in Ayanavaram. The crime came to light when the girl’s parents took her to the hospital after she complained of astomach ache. The private hospital referred her to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, on suspicion of sexual assault.

The police complaint said the child had been sexually assaulted by the offenders — all service staff in the gated community she lived in — between January 15 and July 5. Lift operator Ravikumar, 56, initiated the sexual assault, police charged. Other offenders followed him. They reportedly threatened the child with knives and with photos and videos showing her naked, preventing her from talking about the assault to her family.

R. Ravikumar, 56; M. Suresh, 32; A. Rajasekar, 40; A. Erald Bross, 58; B.J. Sugumaran, 65; N. Abishek, 23; K. Murugesu, 54; N. Paramasivam, 60; N. Palani, 40; A. Jayaganesh, 28; P. Gunasekaran, 55; N. Babu, 36; B. Deenadayalan, 50; A. Jayaraman, 26; E. Surya, 23; J. Raja, 30, and A. Umapathy, 42, have been charged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police submitted at least 70 pieces of evidence in the case and charged the accused under sections 354-B (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 366 (kidnapping), 376-AB, 376-DB, 506 (i) and 506(ii) of the IPC and sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act.

The trial was conducted by special public prosecutor N. Ramesh before the special court judge R.N. Manjula. One of the accused N. Babu, died of ill health during the trial period, and the other 16 faced trial.

On Saturday, amidst tight security, the sixteen offenders were brought to the court complex located on the Madras High Court premises. Reporters were denied entry into the court hall. When the offenders were produced, the court staff shut the door.

The special judge Ms. Manjula held 15 of the offenders convicted, while one, P. Gunasekaran has been acquitted, said sources.

The quantum of sentences will be announced shortly.