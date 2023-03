March 13, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Air Customs seized 1,598 grams of gold estimated at ₹78.19 lakh at Chennai airport on Friday. After getting intelligence information, they carried out a check on an Air India flight where they found a pouch containing gold in the form of paste concealed under the seat, according to a press release. They seized the gold under Customs Act, 1962. Further investigations are on.