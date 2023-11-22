HamberMenu
15 Inspectors of Police transferred in city

Over 29 police personnel in the rank of sub-inspector and constable have also been transferred in north and west zones of the city

November 22, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai

As many as 15 police inspectors were transferred in the Greater Chennai City Police limits and posted under vacancy reserve category.

The list of their names were read out over the microphone via the police communication system. They were asked to reach the control room at the police commissionerate in Vepery.

Sources said these officers were working in north and west zones of the city. Some of them reportedly were found lax in their duties in curbing the sale of banned tobacco products and other drugs, said sources.

Similarly, over 29 police personnel in the rank of sub-inspector and constable were also transferred in these two regions.

