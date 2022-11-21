15 idols seized from a businessman’s house in Thiruvanmiyur

November 21, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Idol Wing police seized a total of 15 idols, stolen from temples, from the house of a businessman in Thiruvanmiyur. The seizure was based on a tip-off about several idols being readied for sale on the international market.

A senior official of the Idol Wing Crime Investigation department (IWCID) said information was received about a broker in Erode district involved in a racket to sell antique statues. The Director-General of Police of the Idol Wing ordered the formation of a special team under two senior police officials – Muthuraja and Mohan – to nab the offenders. The officials, posing as antique collectors got in touch with the broker, Surendra, who informed them that he would come to Chennai to show them the antique statues.

On November 18, the broker took the team to a house belonging to a businessman P. Suresh Banthia on Jayaram Street in Thiruvanmiyur. The police team found a large number of idols kept hidden in the house and seized them. However, the broker Surendra managed to flee.

Upon verification, the Idol Wing police identified 15 metal idols, including ones of Siva, Parvathi, Nandhi, Amman, Rama and Sita, that had been stolen from temples belonging to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR and CE) Department. The police have filed a criminal case and are investigating.