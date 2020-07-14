15 held in MLA-realtor clash over land dispute

The Chengalpattu police have arrested 15 persons in connection with the clash between groups led by DMK MLA L. Idhayavarman and real estate businessman ‘Imayam’ G. Kumar over a land dispute on Saturday.

According to the police, Mr. Kumar and the MLA’s family had been locked in the dispute for a few years. Mr. Kumar, accompanied by his men, created a pathway to the property, which was opposed by the MLA’s father Lakshmipathy and some villagers.

In the melee, Mr. Lakshmipathy was attacked. Infuriated, Mr. Idhayavarman allegedly fired two rounds at the rival group injuring an onlooker, who was identified as Srinivasan.

Three FIRs were registered based on complaints by Mr. Lakshmipathy, Mr. Kumar and Mr. Srinivasan.

Mr. Idhayavarman and Mr. Kumar were arrested, along with 10 men from both sides on Sunday.

On Monday, Mr. Kumar’s men — K. Raghuraman, 59, M. Shanmugam, 42, and M. Janarthanan, 43, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.