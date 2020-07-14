15 held in MLA-realtor clash over land dispute

The Chengalpattu police have arrested 15 persons in connection with the clash between groups led by DMK MLA L. Idhayavarman and real estate businessman ‘Imayam’ G. Kumar over a land dispute on Saturday.
According to the police, Mr. Kumar and the MLA’s family had been locked in the dispute for a few years. Mr. Kumar, accompanied by his men, created a pathway to the property, which was opposed by the MLA’s father Lakshmipathy and some villagers.
In the melee, Mr. Lakshmipathy was attacked. Infuriated, Mr. Idhayavarman allegedly fired two rounds at the rival group injuring an onlooker, who was identified as Srinivasan.
Three FIRs were registered based on complaints by Mr. Lakshmipathy, Mr. Kumar and Mr. Srinivasan.
Mr. Idhayavarman and Mr. Kumar were arrested, along with 10 men from both sides on Sunday.
On Monday, Mr. Kumar’s men — K. Raghuraman, 59, M. Shanmugam, 42, and M. Janarthanan, 43, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath