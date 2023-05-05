15 declared absconders in multi-crore cheating case by a Chennai-based finance firm 

May 05, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - CHENNAI

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has declared 15 persons as absconders. They were part of Hijau Associates Pvt. Ltd., a city based finance firm which allegedly cheated over 14,126 depositors to the tune of ₹1,046 crore.

The police said the chairman, managing director, directors and other administrative staff of Hijau Associates joined together and attracted people to deposit money with them by promising 15% interest every month. They failed to keep their promise and failed to return the principal and the interest as promised.

Following complaints from depositors, the Economic Offences Wing last year registered a case against all those connected with the Arumbakkam-based firm under the provisions of IPC for cheating, criminal breach of trust and other offences under provisions of Banning Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, the Reserve Bank of India Act and The Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors Act, 1997.

The police said Hijau Associates is one of key finance firms which functioned in the city and wound up operations after cheating depositors recently. The firm engaged agents and staff to collect deposits and conducted meetings in star hotels. “Without having any real investment scheme, it collected money from the depositors. It paid interest to the first batch of depositors from the deposits collected later. A few months later, it failed to pay interest to all.”

The officers of EOW conducted searches at 42 places, including the office premises and houses belonging to the suspects. Based on complaints from 14,126 people who invested in the firm, the police said the amount involved was estimated at ₹1,046 crore. Ten persons have been arrested in the case so far while five others surrendered.

After obtaining orders from the court, 15 persons, including the managing director Alexander and his wife Mahalakshi Alexander, have been declared absconding suspects. Red corner notices have been issued against them, the police said. The police released their photographs.