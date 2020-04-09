15 cows drown in Kanchi lake

Over 15 cows, grazing near the Thenneri lake in Walajabad, Kancheepuram district, drowned after they ran into the middle of the waterbody, frightened by the sound of thunderstorms on Thursday evening.

According to villagers, more than 50 cows from villages like Surameni Kuppam, Sirupagal, Athivakkam, Chinnivakkam and Alapakkam usually graze near the lake, every day. On Thursday evening too, they were spotted near the waterbody. Around 4.30 p.m., when it started raining heavily, the bovines were frightened by the sound of thunder and lightning.

Rescue operation

Some local residents claim that the cows ran into the middle of the lake, and got stuck, as the water level rose. “The cowherds ran to the nearby village, asking for help. We went on four boats and rescued a few buffaloes and cows. Close to 15 of them had drowned by then,” said S. Ramaraj, a resident of Surameni Kuppam. They brought the carcasses back to the shore and kept searching for the cows and buffaloes till dusk. “Many more cows are missing. We could not search any further as there was no light. Though we informed the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS), they did not come immediately. They reached around 8 p.m.,” he said.

Mathi Adhavan, VCK district spokesperson, said that during the 2006 Vardah cyclone, many cows had drowned in the same lake. “The government should provide ₹40,000 for each cow,” he said.