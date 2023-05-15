15 COVID-19 cases, one death in Tamil Nadu

A total of 15 persons tested positive for COVID-19 and one person died in Tamil Nadu on Monday.
A 72-year-old woman from Chennai, who had hypertension and bronchiolitis, was admitted to a private hospital on May 6 with cough and breathing difficulty. She tested positive for COVID-19 on May 7. She died on May 14 due to COVID-19 pneumonia and septic shock.
Chennai and Coimbatore reported three cases each. A total of 86 patients were discharged, while 390 were undergoing treatment.
