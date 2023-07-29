15 Chennai police stations receive ISO certification for good maintenance

July 29, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) on Saturday, received ISO 9001:2015 certificates from the Quality Council of India, awarded to 15 police stations for good maintenance in the North Zone of the city.

The Quality Council of India, Government of India, has awarded International Quality System Certifications and Workplace Assessment for Safety and Hygiene Certifications to the 15 police Stations.

The ISO certificate was first issued to the C-1 Flower Bazaar Police Station on November 16, 2022. In continuation of this, the Washermenpet, Tondiarpet, New Washermenpet, Thiruvotriyur, Royapuram, Kasimedu, Elephant Gate, Seven Wells, North Beach, Muthiyalpet, Pulianthope, Basin Bridge, MKB Nagar, Kodungaiyur and Sembium Police Stations were selected for the certification.

At an event organised at the campus of the North Beach Police Station, Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, received the ISO 9001:2015 certificates for the 15 police stations from B. Karthikeyan, CEO of Quest Certification Pvt Ltd., which audited the police stations at different levels.

Mr. Rathore said, “We have brought in a lot of improvement at these stations. People who come with complaints are well received. We have also set up a reception desk to receive and guide petitioners, depending upon their complaints. We should not stop with receiving certificates for these 15 stations alone, and are working towards getting them for more stations in the city. We have to take this up and do our best to serve the public.“

The reception room at these police stations is specially designed with uniformed receptionists to receive petitioners in a courteous manner, hear their grievances patiently and give them appropriate redressals. The rooms of these police station buildings have also been renovated and infrastructure and electrical work has been improved, much to the appreciation of the public.

“The station and property records have also been updated and organised. In order to reduce the stress and anxiety of petitioners and affected persons, parks have been created and developed at many police stations Many stations have also instituted play areas for the children of petitioners,” said Additional Commissioner of Police, J. Loganathan.

Joint Commissioner of Police, North R.V. Ramya Bharathi said, “Complaints of women petitioners are heard patiently and compassionately by women officers and women police personnel, and appropriate action is taken. For the children of women petitioners, toys are kept at All Women Police Stations. Separate parking areas have been earmarked for police personnel and the public at these police stations.”

