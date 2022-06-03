15 arrested in seven days for drug trafficking

Special Correspondent June 03, 2022 21:30 IST

The city police arrested 15 persons in the last seven days for possession of narcotics and psychotropic substances.

The police said an intensive drive against drug trafficking was conducted from May 27 to June 2. In this drive, seven cases of smuggling, possessing and stocking ganja and psychotropic tablets were registered and 15 persons were arrested. Four kg of ganja, 24 painkiller tablets, two kg of ephedrine tablets, 2 kg of methamphetamine, 10 mobile phones and four two-wheelers were seized from them, said the police.

The police also raided the places where banned tobacco products were stocked and arrested 132 persons.