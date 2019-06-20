14th century idol found inside temple tank in Kancheepuram

A copper idol of Lord Parasurama, said to belong to the 14th century, was found inside a temple tank in Oli Muhammed Pettai in Kancheepuram on Wednesday evening.
According to the police, the idol was spotted by two youngsters playing near the Sarva Theertha Kulam in Oli Muhammed Pettai that belongs to the Sri Ekambaranathar temple.
They immediately alerted the residents who informed the Siva Kanchi police station. “We collected the idol which will now be sent to the Revenue Department for safe custody,” said a police officer.
According to sources in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, the tank was being cleaned from Tuesday. "Since we had received complaints of fish dying due to lack of water, we caught and put them inside the big tank. This idol does not belong to the Ekambaranathar temple," said an official.
