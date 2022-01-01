147 revellers caught for drunken driving on New Year’s Eve in Chennai

CHENNAI

Around 13,000 police personnel monitored celebrations on Friday night; a 21-year-old died in a bike accident; celebrations peaceful this year, say police

As many as 147 revellers were caught for drunken driving on New Year’s eve, under the limits of the Greater Chennai City Police.

Around 13,000 police personnel, including senior officers such as additional commissioners, joint commissioners and deputy commissioners were deployed for bandobust duty through the night at 449 vehicle check points. Of these, plain clothes personnel monitored 58 points for the prevention of bike race, as well as temples, churches, hotels and places where crowds generally throng to ensure an incident-free festival celebration.

Following instructions from the City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, special teams were on the move to ascertain the functioning of hotels, bars, resorts and clubs beyond permitted hours. To ensure the safety of young people, all bridges were temporarily closed to prevent bike racing. Zig Zag barricades equipped with LED reflector lights were erected at important junctions.

Mr. Jiwal said in a note, “There was no major crime incident or hurt cases reported on the new year eve since elaborate bandobust arrangements were in place from Friday across the city.” The instances of illegal bike racing by revellers and other excesses were also controlled due to the efforts of the traffic police in the city, he said.

Over 147 motorists/revellers were booked for drunken driving. Of them, 35 were driving cars and 103 were on two wheelers, two were in autorickshaws and there were seven other vehicles, which were all seized. Besides, 269 cases were booked under the Motor Vehicles Rules for speeding and not wearing helmets.

21-year-old dies

A motorist, R. Akash, 21, of Karikattukuppam, Muttukadu, was killed in a motor vehicle accident near the Injambakkam bus stop. He was riding a bike, with a friend riding pillion at midnight, and lost control of the vehicle. His vehicle rammed into the median near the Injambakkam bus stop and he died on the spot. The pillion rider, Naresh who was injured, has been admitted to Government Royapettah Hospital for treatment. The Adyar Traffic investigation team registered a case and investigated. Two more bikes were damaged in two different accidents.

Compared to last year, the New Year’s Eve celebrations this year was peaceful, said a police officer.