14417 helpline gears up ahead of public exams

February 15, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - Chennai

In the run-up to the public exams which begin in March, the State Education Helpline 14417 is gearing up to handle an influx of calls from students and parents

.“As we have been doing every year during the board exams, two subject experts will be present to handle calls before each paper. We have students calling in usually the day before the exam, to clarify any last minute doubts they have if they are unable to reach their teachers,” said Paul Robinson, operations head, 14417 Education Information Centre. Last year, the helpline handled nearly 15,000 calls during exam season and through the RTE admissions.

For calls that come in related to stress and anxiety ahead of the exams, the helpline will have counsellors who will speak to the students. The calls that come in are usually from students who have trouble focussing, or are worried and unable to understand their lessons.

“During the current academic year that began in June, we had fewer calls from students calling to be put in touch with counsellors compared to the previous academic year when schools were shut. Ever since schools reopened, there has been a noticeable drop in these calls,” Mr Robinson said.

Over 8 lakh students will take up the Class 12 board exams and around 10 lakh students will take up the class 10 exams in Tamil Nadu from State Board schools, in March. After a prolonged closure of schools, physical classes took place through the 2022-23 academic year.

Calls to prevent child marriage

Following the helpline number being publicised in schools and printed on textbooks over the last two years, they have also received calls pertaining to harassment, child abuse and child marriages.

Over the last year, 243 such calls have been received by the helpline of which, 33 calls were pertaining to child marriages. Helpline officials said that a majority of these calls were from girls themselves, and that the issues were immediately escalated to the police in their districts following which the marriages were prevented.

