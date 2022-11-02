144 test positive for COVID-19 in State; 8 districts log nil case

As many as 144 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Theni and Tiruvarur had no fresh case. In Chennai, 36 persons tested positive. There were 10 cases each in Chengalpattu and Coimbatore. The remaining 27 districts had cases in single digits. As many as 254 persons were discharged after treatment. There are a total of 1,492 active cases in the State. As many as 8,452 samples were tested.