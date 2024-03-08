144 teams to step up real-time surveillance during Lok Sabha election in Chennai district

March 08, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

A total of 144 teams have been constituted for surveillance during the Lok Sabha election in Chennai district.

A training session was organised by the Election Commission of India (EC) on Thursday for 496 officials of the district election office to sensitise them about real-time surveillance during the election. As many as 48 flying squads, 48 static surveillance teams, 16 video surveillance teams, 16 accounting teams, and 16 video-viewing teams will step up real-time surveillance in the district with new applications developed by the EC.

“During this Lok Sabha election, the teams will feed the real-time data using an app after the teams seize money or other items. Training for officials, including 144 participants from the police and 352 participants from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), will focus on how to utilise new applications for the election,” an official said.

Persons carrying cash in excess of ₹50,000 will be asked to produce documents. The details of persons carrying more than ₹10 lakh in cash will be shared with the Income Tax Department. The data of cash seized will be shared real-time using the app, ESMS.

All vehicles of the surveillance teams will have 360 degree cameras for surveillance. GCC Additional Commissioner R. Lalitha and DRO (Elections) C. Suresh trained the members of the surveillance teams and advised participants to strengthen real-time surveillance using the new applications.

