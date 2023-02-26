144 bird species recorded from Chennai during four-day birding event 

February 26, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Preliminary results from the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) 2023 show in Chennai have recorded 144 bird species during the event held from February 17 to 20. According to the latest data from the GBBC, the city stands second after Salem, which has spotted 183 species as of Sunday.

Greater Flamingo, Black-winged Stilt, Pacific Golden Plover, and Ruff were some of the birds spotted in higher numbers in the city’s marshlands. Egret, cormorant, northern pintail were also seen by bird enthusiasts during the GBBC.

The GBBC is a global birding event wherein participants step outdoors – balconies, roof tops, nearby parks or lakes – and upload bird sightings to the eBird portal.

The Indian chapter of the GBBC is held by Bird Count India. Over 150 volunteer eBird editors help in reviewing observations that are flagged in eBird, according to Mittal Gala, Program Manager, Bird Count India.

According to data available on eBird on Sunday, the state as a whole identified 353 species of birds during the GBBC 2023. In 2022, around 348 species and 10,951 entries were made from Tamil Nadu. India is one of the top faring countries in terms of the number of species and birds spotted with 1,068 species and 49,700 complete checklists uploaded so far. The final results of GBBC 2023 will be posted towards the end of March.