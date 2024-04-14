1,425 kg of gold bars transported to warehouse in Sriperumbudur from airport seized 

April 14, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The officials of a static surveillance team have temporarily seized 1, 425 kg of gold bars from a minivan moving towards to a factory godown near Sriperumbudur since there were no accompanying documents.

At 3pm, on the service road of the Vandalur-Minjur Outer Ring Road near Kundrathur area, the static surveillance team led by Deputy Block Development Officer(Deputy BDO), Sriperumbudur intercepted a car and a mini-lorry that was moving towards Sriperumbudur from the airport.

As per protocol, the officers thoroughly searched the vehicles and found the minivan belonging to Brinks Limited, which is doing armored car transportation, money processing, and long-distance transport of valuables. The van was carrying a shipment of gold from the Chennai airport to a warehouse located in Mannur near Sriperumbudur.

They found 1,425 kg of gold bars inside the van. However, upon examination, the officials found that the staff who were carrying the huge amount of gold did not have relevant documents as required by the Model Code of Conduct, said a senior officer.

The flying squad officials have taken both the mini-truck containing the gold bars and the car accompanying the mini-truck to the Sriperumbudur Revenue Divisional Office for further investigation. The Income Tax officials also reached the spot upon receipt of the information from the election staff. The senior officer said the staff of the firm produced certain bills for shipment and transport. Since it was a huge quantity of gold, the income tax, customs and other departments are also investigating If they produce relevant bills and permission, the gold may be released, he added.

