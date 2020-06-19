14,065 Tamils returned from abroad: Centre

The Centre on Friday informed the Madras High Court that 40,433 repatriation requests to travel to Tamil Nadu were received under the Vande Bharat mission, from Indians stranded abroad due to COVID-19 and so far, 14,065 Tamils had returned to India.
Justices R. Subbiah and Krishnan Ramasamy were told that 26,368 requests were pending. The submission was made in reply to a public interest litigation petition filed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.
When senior counsel for the DMK P. Wilson pressed for bringing back others too under Vande Bharat mission, the judges granted time till June 23 for the Centre to spell out its plan.
On his part, Additional Advocate General S.R. Rajagopal told the court that the State government had no objection to operating any number of flights to the airports in the State for repatriating Tamils stranded abroad and that they must only follow the quarantine guidelines.
In its affidavit, the petitioner party had claimed that it had been receiving distress calls and e-mails from thousands of Tamils stranded in the US, UK, UAE and many other foreign destinations but the State government was reluctant to allow flights to land in Chennai.
It stated that those who had visited foreign countries for employment, education and even as tourists had got stranded over there due to the pandemic. They could be allowed to fly back to Chennai and subjected to quarantine to prevent the spread of the disease, it added.
