140 locations finalised for GCC health and wellness centres: Minister

‘The health infrastructure in city to get a makeover at a cost of ₹588 crore this year’

Chennai’s public health infrastructure is set to get a makeover at an estimated cost of ₹588 crore this year with the opening of health and wellness centres in all the 200 wards by the Greater Chennai Corporation and development of tertiary care centres by the government, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said here on Friday.

Speaking to media persons after a consultation meeting with councillors, MLAs and MPs for the establishment of 200 health and wellness centres of the Corporation based on the Delhi model, he said 140 locations had been finalised and 60 more would be finalised shortly. These centres would function in addition to the 169 existing health centres of the civic body. The new health and wellness centres would function from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Of the 708 centres proposed by the State government, 200 are to be established in Chennai in areas with high population density, near bus stands, market areas and at slum tenements in the first phase,” said Mr. Subramanian.

Recruitment of doctors

“As many as 2,000 doctors who worked during the Covid pandemic, including 1,820 in Amma mini clinics, will get priority in the appointments to these 708 health and wellness centres. The local civic officials will finalise the remaining locations for the centres,” he said.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare will spend ₹35.45 lakh on each of the new centres. “These centres are based on the facilities in Delhi. This is the first time Chennai is getting an allocation of around ₹600 crore for public health infrastructure,” said Mr. Subramanian.

HR and CE Minister P. K. Sekarbabu, Mayor R. Priya and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi were present.