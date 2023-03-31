ADVERTISEMENT

14-year-old school student killed by classmate at private school in Tiruvallur district

March 31, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The boy had questioned his classmate for making fun of him, and was hit repeatedly till he fell unconscious, police said; the classmate has been detained

The Hindu Bureau

A 14-year-old boy died after being hit by his classmate, in Arani, in Tiruvallur district, on Thursday night. The Arani police have filed a case, and have detained the classmate. 

A senior police official of Tiruvallur district said the student of class 9, at a private school, was killed after being hit by his classmate during a fight in the school, located in Arani. Police said the victim questioned the perpetrator for making fun of him. He was then hit repeatedly, sustained injuries, and fell unconscious.

The student was rushed by the school authorities to the Arani government hospital. Based on the advice of the hospital authorities the student was rushed to Ponneri government hospital where he was pronounced ‘brought dead’. 

(ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress, 1098) 

