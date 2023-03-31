HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

14-year-old school student killed by classmate at private school in Tiruvallur district

The boy had questioned his classmate for making fun of him, and was hit repeatedly till he fell unconscious, police said; the classmate has been detained

March 31, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 14-year-old boy died after being hit by his classmate, in Arani, in Tiruvallur district, on Thursday night. The Arani police have filed a case, and have detained the classmate. 

A senior police official of Tiruvallur district said the student of class 9, at a private school, was killed after being hit by his classmate during a fight in the school, located in Arani. Police said the victim questioned the perpetrator for making fun of him. He was then hit repeatedly, sustained injuries, and fell unconscious.

The student was rushed by the school authorities to the Arani government hospital. Based on the advice of the hospital authorities the student was rushed to Ponneri government hospital where he was pronounced ‘brought dead’. 

(ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress, 1098) 

Related Topics

Chennai / school / students / murder / police / juvenile delinquency

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.