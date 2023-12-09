HamberMenu
14-year-old girl faints and dies at flood relief camp at Korukkupet

The Stanley Hospital police station have filed a case and are investigating

December 09, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 14-year-old girl fainted and died at a flood relief camp in Korukkupet on Saturday. A senior city police official said V. Yuvasri, a Class 9 student and resident of Shastri Nagar 3rd Street in Tondiarpet, and her family had come to a flood relief camp organised by a political party at Manali Salai in Korukkupet. Around noon, Yuvasri suddenly fainted when standing in the crowd with her mother. The girl’s relative Devi rushed her to the Government Stanley Hospital, where the authorities pronounced her brought dead. The Stanley Hospital police station have filed a case and are investigating. They have kept the body in the hospital for a post-mortem. 

