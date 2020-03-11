14-year-old gets entangled in rope, dies

A 14-year-old boy died on Monday after a rope for drying clothes got entangled around his neck on the terrace of his house in Ambattur.
Dharshan, son of Lingam, who lives in Ambattur, was studying in Class X. On Monday evening, he was standing on a stool and drying clothes on a rope on the terrace. He accidentally fell on the rope and got entangled in it. Since he was on the terrace, no one noticed. A neighbour who later came to the terrace alerted the family. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.
