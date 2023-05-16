ADVERTISEMENT

14-year-old boy from village near Poonamallee in critical condition after suffering an electric shock

May 16, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

He came into contact with the live wire while trying to retrieve a kite from a distribution transformer near his house

The Hindu Bureau

A 14-year-old boy is fighting for his life in the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital after he received an electric shock while climbing a distribution transformer near his house in Meppur Thangal village, near Poonamallee, on Monday. The Nazarathpet police have filed a case and are investigating.

A police official of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said on Monday, B. Sanjay, a Class X student whose father is a truck driver, saw a kite hanging on the transformer. When Sanjay tried to retrieve the kite by climbing the transformer, he came into contact with a live wire and was shocked.

The boy sustained serious burn injuries and was rushed to the Poonamallee Government Hospital for treatment. He was later shifted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for specialised treatment.

