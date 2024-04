April 13, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

A 14-year-old boy drowned when he fell into the Adyar while playing with his friends near Jafferkhanpet on Thursday .

The police identified the victim as Dhanush, whose father Vijayakumar is an autorickshaw driver in Jafferkhanpet.

When he was playing in the river with his friends, he got stuck in the mud and drowned.

Further investigation is on.

