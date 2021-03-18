ChennaiCuddalore 18 March 2021 23:54 IST
Comments
14 test positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore
Updated: 18 March 2021 23:54 IST
While 24,965 persons have recovered, the active cases in the district stood at 46
Cuddalore district reported 14 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the district’s tally to 25,322.
While 24,965 persons have recovered, the active cases in the district stood at 46.
In Villupuram district, four persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 15,322. Kallakurichi district reported one positive case, taking the overall count to 10,919.
More In Tamil Nadu Chennai
Read more...