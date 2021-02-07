14 poor children to undergo heart surgeries in Chennai

CHENNAI

The children were identified at a camp conducted by the Institute of Social Paediatrics at Government Stanley Hospital

As many as 14 children, who were identified with cardiac complications at the Institute of Social Paediatrics (ISP) at Government Stanley Hospital, would be undergoing surgical intervention to correct congenital anomalies.

The children were among the 40 from lower socio-economic families, who were screened for congenital heart ailments at the Institute over a week ago.

The camp, organised by the District Early Intervention Centre of the Institute, has been conducting such events periodically since November 2018, to identify children with congenital heart disease. For children with such defects, surgical corrections are done under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

J. Ganesh, director, ISP, said so far 75 corrective heart surgeries had been done and 271 children had been attended to in the six camps. The current children have been selected from among the 40 children, who attended the camp, as they require emergency surgeries. The rest of the children would be monitored, he said.

The hospital usually ties up with a private hospital to provide treatment as well. This time, MIOT had been selected for the same, Dr. Ganesh said.