14 poor children to undergo heart surgeries in Chennai

As many as 14 children, who were identified with cardiac complications at the Institute of Social Paediatrics (ISP) at Government Stanley Hospital, would be undergoing surgical intervention to correct congenital anomalies.
The children were among the 40 from lower socio-economic families, who were screened for congenital heart ailments at the Institute over a week ago.
The camp, organised by the District Early Intervention Centre of the Institute, has been conducting such events periodically since November 2018, to identify children with congenital heart disease. For children with such defects, surgical corrections are done under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.
J. Ganesh, director, ISP, said so far 75 corrective heart surgeries had been done and 271 children had been attended to in the six camps. The current children have been selected from among the 40 children, who attended the camp, as they require emergency surgeries. The rest of the children would be monitored, he said.
The hospital usually ties up with a private hospital to provide treatment as well. This time, MIOT had been selected for the same, Dr. Ganesh said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath