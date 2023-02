March 01, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - CHENNAI

A total of 14 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. They included a person who returned from the UAE. There were four cases in Coimbatore and three in Chennai. Nine persons were discharged after treatment, while the number of active cases stood at 96. Of the total active caseload, there were 24 active cases in Coimbatore and 12 in Chennai. As many as 3,867 samples were tested in the State. According to Monday’s data, the overall positivity rate was 0.5%.