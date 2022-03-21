Chennai

14 persons detained for bike racing

The police seized seven bikes and detained 14 persons allegedly involved in performance of bike stunts and racing on the Kamarajar Salai on Friday midnight.

An officer said a group driving high-end bikes tried wheeling and racing on the road along the Marina. The night patrol police warned and asked them to disperse. But the youth did not budge and continued with their rash driving causing panic among other motorists.

Based on video clips taken by the onlookers, the police rounded up the offenders and have filed cases against them.

To prevent bike racing and stunts, the traffic police have started posting posse of personnel and installed temporary barricades on the arterial road which has become a hotspot for such activities.


