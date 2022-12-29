ADVERTISEMENT

14 injured after bus hits a palm tree near Ranipet

December 29, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - RANIPET

Passengers were returning home after visiting a temple

The Hindu Bureau

The bus which was involved in the accident on the Arcot-Cheyyar Main Road in Ranipet on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Fourteen persons sustained minor injuries after a bus in which they were travelling hit a palm tree on the Arcot - Cheyyar Main Road in Ranipet on Thursday.

Around 1.45 a.m., the bus with 55 passengers was returning from Maruvathur village. The passengers were heading to their native town in Tirupattur after offering worship at the Amman temple in the village.

However, the driver, K. Pandian, 53, lost control of the vehicle resulting in the accident. Immediately, residents in the area rescued the injured persons. Along with local police, they shifted them to the Government Taluk Hospital in Arcot. The injured were treated as out-patients and discharged. A case has been filed by Arcot Taluk police.

