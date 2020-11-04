Chennai

14 held for illegal gambling in Chennai

The police on Wednesday arrested as many as 14 persons for allegedly indulging in gambling at a house in Kilpauk.

Police said a special team led by the Kilpauk Police Inspector K. Murugesan, raided the house based on a tip-off and seized ₹ 4.50 lakh in cash and nabbed 14 men on charges of gambling. Police said the men were playing card games and were placing bets. The house, located on Taylor’s Road in Kilpauk, was taken on a lease a few months ago, by an individual, Mukesh.

An official said gambling had been taking place in the house for the past few months. The suspects were booked by the police under the Gambling Act. They were later released on bail.

