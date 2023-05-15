14 antique items seized from art collector’s house in Chennai

May 15, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST

The officers of Idol Wing CID (IWCID) have seized 14 antique items, including metal idols, painting and artefacts, from an art collector’s house at Raja Annamalaipuram in Chennai. The police already seized 55 antique idols that could be of high-value last month from the same house.

Additional Director General of Police, Idol Wing (CID) Shailesh Kumar Yadav said, “This seizure has been made now in pursuance of our investigation following seizures made last month from the house belonging to Shoba Durairajan, who is an art collector living in the U.S. Last month, we seized 55 stone idols which were suspected to be stolen from temples. Subsequently, now searched another portion of the house and seized 14 more antique items as relevant documents were not available.”

The list of antiques included four metal idols,four wooden artefacts and six Thanjavur paintings.

Mr. Yadav said during the course of investigation, it was revealed that the 14 idols and artefacts were purchased from the deceased Deenadayalan of Aparna Art Gallery, Alwarpet on various dates from 2008 and 2015 by Ms. Shoba. The antiques were seized by us because there were no documents to substantiate due ownership and merely some handwritten letters given by Deenadayalan were produced, he added.

The Idol Wing CID said a notice has been sent to the art collector for joining enquiry and producing relevant records.

It may be recalled that the IWCID had already seized 10 idols last January and 9 more in December last year. EOM