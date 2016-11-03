139 candidates file papers for three Assembly seats

A total of 139 candidates have filed their nominations for contesting in the three Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, which are going for polls on November 19. Wednesday was the last day for filing the nominations.

According to sources in the Election Commission, a total of 59, 36 and 44 nominations were received in Aravakurichi, Thanjavur and Thiruparankundram Assembly constituencies respectively. The nominations would be scrutinised on Thursday and candidates intending to withdraw their papers could do so on November 5. Following the polling on November 19 in these constituencies, counting of votes are scheduled on November 22.

Polling in Aravakurichi and Thanjavur, which was originally scheduled along with other constituencies on May 16, were deferred twice and was eventually cancelled by the Election Commission following the huge seizure of money, which was suspected to have been distributed to influence the outcome of electoral results.

The bypoll in Thiruparankundram was necessitated following the death of AIADMK member S.M. Seenivel.