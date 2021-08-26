1.38 kg of gold seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI

26 August 2021 01:35 IST

About 1.38 kg of gold worth ₹60 lakh was seized by Chennai Air Customs at Chennai airport and one passenger was arrested.

The passenger, who arrived from Dubai, was arrested after officials found gold in the form of a cylindrical rod in the hollow portion of kitchen shelves made of stainless steel in his baggage.

When officials dismantled them, they found 1.38 kg of gold.

