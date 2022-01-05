1,364 star tortoises rescued at Chennai airport

CHENNAI

05 January 2022 20:32 IST

They were in a consignment bound for Malaysia

The Chennai Air Cargo Customs rescued 1,364 star tortoises from an export consignment at the airport on Tuesday.

The officials of Chennai Air Cargo Customs opened the consignment, bound for Malaysia, on suspicion that it could contain wildlife species, according to a press release.

In the export document (shipping bill), the goods were declared as 230 kg of live crabs.

The Air Cargo Intelligence officers found 1,364 live star tortoises in seven of the 13 packages, the release said.

“These star tortoises are listed as endangered species in CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species) Appendix I and are covered under Schedule IV of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The tortoises were handed over to the Tamil Nadu Forest Department,” the release said.