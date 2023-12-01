136 new recruits receive appointment letters in 11th Rozgar Mela in Chennai

December 01, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - Chennai

Appointment letters were distributed to 136 people at the 11th edition of the Rozgar Mela, which was held in Chennai on Thursday.

The mela was launched nation-wide by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conference, and over 50,000 appointment letters were distributed across the country.

Inaugurating the event here, Minister for State of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli said that due to the efforts of the Union government, there has been a drop in the unemployment numbers in the country.

Speaking about the eShram initiative, which is a database registry of unorganised sector workers, the Minister said that over 29 crore have registered on the portal. “About 50 lakh people from Tamil Nadu have registered, and Chennai has seen over 1 lakh registrations,” he added.

Mr. Teli also said that the Ministry has achieved its goal before the deadline in the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, as an estimated 8 crore families have gotten the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connection. “Under the Ujjawala 2.0 scheme too, we have surpassed our goal as an additional one crore families have received the connections,” he said.

The initiative was started in 2022 in an effort to provide employment options for youth in the country. In the 11th edition in Chennai, among the 136 new recruits, they were given employment in the Income Tax Department, Postal Department, and other departments.

“So far, 743 jobs were offered from the Income Tax Department in Chennai and Puducherry,” said Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Sunil Mathur.