136 get degrees at LIBA

CHENNAI

30 March 2021 01:13 IST

A total of 135 graduands and one Ph.D scholar received their degrees at the 42nd convocation of the Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA).

K. Moses, managing director, Allison Transmissions, was the chief guest. LIBA chairperson Jebamalai Irudayaraj and director Joe Arun participated.

Mr. Moses, who gave away the certificates, urged the candidates to be focused on goals that could lead to a win-win situation for all stakeholders.

Advertising

Advertising