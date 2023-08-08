HamberMenu
129 beach horses registered after a health check-up in Chennai, activists propose setting up a common shelter in Chepauk

The Greater Chennai Corporation and the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board organised a health check-up camp for beach horses where 122 animals were microchipped.

August 08, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan enquiring about the condition of horses at a health check-up camp.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan enquiring about the condition of horses at a health check-up camp. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

A total of 129 horses being used for commercial purposes in the city were registered and 122 of them were microchipped by the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB) at a health check-up camp organised for the animals on Monday.

In a joint initiative with the Greater Chennai Corporation and the board organised the camp after receiving several complaints about the animals being kept in poor condition.

“In the last month, we got many complaints of horses being kept under really pathetic conditions. The NGOs we sent the horses to were getting overwhelmed so we decided to address the root of the issue and check all the horses,” said Shruti Vinod Raj, member of the TNAWB.

The horses registered in the camp were typically used for joyrides on the beach, weddings, film shooting or chariot rides. A majority of the animals were in Triplicane and Chepauk. “As per our estimates, there are over 165 horses in Chennai. Twenty-eight horses, whose owners are registered, were not brought to the camp for some reason. We have planned to trace them,” said Ms. Raj. Three emaciated horses were handed over to the welfare board on Monday by the owners. There are 11 more horses whose owners have not registered and these animals were not brought to the camp.

The TNAWB will send a veterinarian to the horses every three months and the owners are required to take the animals for a check-up to the Madras Veterinary Hospital twice a year. The Corporation will be in-charge of issuing licences for keeping the horses.

“Horses incur high maintenance costs. It takes between ₹8,000 and ₹10,000 a month for nutritious food, fresh water, and regular vaccination,” said Ms. Raj. However, several owners are not financially capable to take care of the horses.

Shiranee Pereira, People for Animals, said several owners had up to ten horses but take only two or three to the beach on a given day. The remaining ones are tethered to a post and are unable to move for hours, taking a severe toll on their health.

Ms. Pereira has appealed to the District Collector, Chennai, for providing an adequate piece of land on lease in the Triplicane or Chepauk area to build a shelter for beach horses. “This is the only solution to protect both the horses and the livelihood of their owners. Bringing them all under one roof will enable us to help them better,” she wrote in a mail to the authorities.

