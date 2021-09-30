1,350 impounded vehicles auctioned off by the police

₹2.60 crore, earned in the drive, has been credited to the public exchequer

The police have auctioned off about 1,350 unclaimed vehicles impounded in connection with various criminal cases. A sum of ₹2.60 crore earned through the auction was credited to the public exchequer.

During budget grants to the Police Department in the Assembly, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a new system under which Police Commissioners and District Superintendents of Police would be empowered to auction the discarded vehicles lying unclaimed in police stations. In pursuance of the announcement, Director General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu issued instructions to senior police officials to dispose of unclaimed vehicles impounded in connection with various criminal cases and those seized by the Enforcement and Prohibition Wing. As many as 1,222 two-wheelers, 103 four-wheelers and 26 other vehicles were auctioned off, said a press release from the DGP’s office.