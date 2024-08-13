135 Tamil children’s book to be brought out in other Indian languages

The Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation has sold the rights of 135 children’s books to publishers to bring out translations in other Indian languages.

According to an official from the department, these Tamil books were brought out under the ‘Illam Thalir Illakiya Thittam’ under which 150 books were brought out last year and this year another 100 books will join the bundle.

“The children’s books fall under social themes and also speak of Tamil culture. As many as 40 books have been translated so far. The rights of these books have been bought in Hindi, Assamese, Bodo, Nepali and other languages. Rajkamal Prakashan has bought the Hindi language rights to these books,” said T. Sankara Saravanan, Joint Director (Translation). The books talk about social themes such as compassion, forgiveness, respect among others. “Under the programme as many as 25,000 primary, 8,000 middle, 6,000 high and 3,000 higher secondary government schools benefit,” the official added.

CIBF India Meet

Meanwhile, the department also held the first Chennai International Book Fair (CIBF) India meet at the Anna Centenary Library on Sunday in an effort to provide a platform for publishers in India to come together and discuss their book catalogues. “The government has been focusing on encouraging reading habits among people through literary events, translation and district book fairs. This will also promote bringing the world to India,” said an official.

A total of 13 publishers in languages such as Assamese, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Rajasthani, Mythili among others participated in the one-day event. “We also hold rights to various international titles which can be translated to other Indian languages through us. This event facilitated discussion on those too,” the official added.