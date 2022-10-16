13.49 lakh new family cards issued from May 2021 to Sept. 2022: Food Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani on Saturday a total of 13,49,895 family cards had been printed and issued from May 2021 to end of September 2022. The last batch of cards for which applications were received in September was being currently issued.

Addressing an event to commemorate World Food Day, jointly organised by the Department of Food and Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), Mr. Sakkarapani said the State government had written to the Centre, urging to procure paddy with higher moisture content this harvest season and a committee to assess the rain-related damage to crops was visiting various districts in the State.

Food Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was very particular that the PDS system be revamped and made more consumer-friendly. As a first step in this direction, fair price shops were provided facelifts and so far, the ambience of a total of 1,728 shops had been provided drinking water and toilets, made differently-abled and senior citizen-friendly, and improved with fresh coats of paint.



Earlier, Mr. Sakkarapani and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu went around the food stalls put up by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)-certified street food vendors. A total of 50 such vendors were honoured and given cash prizes at the event.

Sanu Jacob, Director, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, said that this year Tamil Nadu ranked number one in the Food Safety Index. He said 50% of the FSSAI’s work was to train people in many areas. It was willing to provide customised training programmes. Chennai Central Station was set to become an eat right station, all the processes have been done, he added.

S.M. Shankar, Chair, SICCI Food and Nutrition Committee, said that it was a very encouraging sight to see street vendors being recognised and honoured by the government, while adding that similar efforts must be made in other districts as well. M.V. Subramainiyan and Gopi Koteeswaran, senior board members, SICCI were among those present on the occasion.