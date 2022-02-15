1,325 people test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday

Chennai records 303 cases, while Coimbatore’s daily tally dipped to 231; 14 persons succumb to the infection

A total of 1,325 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Of the 38 districts, 13 districts logged fresh cases in single digits, with Perambalur reporting only one new case of COVID-19.

Only three districts logged more than 100 cases each. Chennai recorded 303 cases, while Coimbatore’s daily tally dipped to 231. There were 113 cases in Chengalpattu. The new cases dipped further in Erode and Tiruppur as the two districts reported 82 and 69 cases respectively. There were 56 cases in Salem and 47 in Tiruvallur.

The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally so far to 34,39,221. Another 14 persons succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 37,946. While there were no COVID-19 deaths in 27 districts, there were two deaths each in Chennai, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi.

A total of 5,894 persons were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 33,69,907. The active caseload fell to 31,368. Of this, Chennai had a total of 5,147 active cases followed by Coimbatore (4,711) and Chengalpattu (2,592). Three districts had fewer than 100 active cases each - Mayiladuthurai (79) and Perambalur (93) and Tenkasi (74).

As many as 85,969 samples were tested in the State. The overall positivity rate dipped to 1.5%.