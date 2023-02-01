ADVERTISEMENT

132 kg of biomedical waste cleared from Narayanapuram lake

February 01, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Workers clearing out biomedical waste from Narayanapuram lake in South Kolathur. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), in coordination with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), removed around 132 kg of biomedical waste from the banks of Narayanapuram Lake in South Kolathur.

A complaint from Corporation zone 14 was filed with the TNPCB regarding biomedical waste dumped near the lake. After inspection by TNPCB officials and GCC zonal officers, the dumped biomedical waste was collected and handed over to the Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facility of G.J. Multiclave (India) Pvt. Ltd. for safe and scientific disposal.

